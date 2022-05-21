BOSTON (WHDH) - A film crew will be shooting on the Tobin Bridge Sunday afternoon and evening, MassDOT officials said Saturday — but they aren’t saying who’s starring in the shoot.

Police will escort a crew vehicle with a camera through traffic between Boston and Chelsea between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., officials said, but they did not provide information about the movie.

“MassDOT has no information about the movie to provide and no information to provide regarding the cast of the movie which may or not be involved in this event,” a press release stated.

