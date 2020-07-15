NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A piano man dazzled the workers and customers of an antique store in Norwood when he sat down and played Journey’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The man asked the owner of ReMARKable Cleanouts on Endicott Street for permission to play the old piano before leaving those around him in awe of his musical talent.

The owner sought out to find the mystery man and wrote on the store’s Facebook page late Tuesday night that they believe they had found him.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)