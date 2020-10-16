STONINGTON, Conn. (WHDH) — A tasty gender revealed party was held for a pregnant penguin at Mystic Aquarium this week.

The aquarium teamed up with local bakery Deviant Donuts to create specialized donuts filled with either pink or blue cream to represent what the gender the African penguin named Purple/Pink is having.

Staff members took a bite into the donuts and revealed the filling to be blue, meaning Purple/Pink is pregnant with a boy.

The gender reveal party was held on African Penguin Awareness Day.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)