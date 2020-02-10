N. Brookfield man sentenced to state prison on nearly a dozen counts of child rape

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Brookfield man has been sentenced to state prison for raping at least four underage boys between 1998 and 2016, officials said.

Paul Menard, 55, was sentenced Monday to spend 15 to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drugging underage boys and videotaping and photographing abusive encounters with them while they were unconscious, according to a release issued Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Menard admitted that he would invite boys to his home and serve them drinks laced with drugs.

During the investigation, police found multiple devices in his home that contained videos and photographs depicting child pornography.

Menard faced 33 charges, including 11 counts of rape and child rape, 11 counts of possessing child pornography, nine counts of posing a child in a state of nudity and two counts of indecent assault and battery of a person over 14, according to the release.

Additionally, he was ordered to serve five years probation upon his release.

