MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he was caught on surveillance camera using gas station pump nozzles to smash LEDs at a pump station in Milford on Monday.

Marshall Fain is facing three counts of destruction of property and a disorderly conduct charge after he was taken into custody at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Fortune Boulevard Wednesday morning, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers were originally called to the hotel for an unrelated medical emergency but spotted Fain who they say matched the suspect’s description.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at a Mobil station on Cedar Street at 10:20 p.m. Monday were told a man had grabbed gas pump nozzles and thrown them into LED displays at the pump station, police said. Security video showed the man smashing multiple displays for four minutes before leaving on foot.

Mobile clerk Lisa Olveri said of the six pumps hit, the station’s two diesel pumps were so badly damaged they were knocked out of service.

Fain was also captured on camera tossing this display shelf.

Managers at a Wendy’s and T-Mobil also reported damage at their property.

