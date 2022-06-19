MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials from the New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Manchester Sunday, AG John Formella announced.

According to Formella, the adult male suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

