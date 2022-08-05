CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is considering the deaths of two juveniles and an adult female who were found dead in a Northfield, New Hampshire, home as a homicide following an autopsy report.

The individuals were identified as Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1. According to the autopsy report, each family member was killed by a single gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe, organized by Sweeney’s cousin, has been created to assist Sweeney’s husband, Sean, to take care of living and funeral expenses as he and Sweeney’s close relatives begin to recover from the loss.

While the police investigated, they blocked off the house’s street, Wethersfield Drive. The AG’s office said that “all involved parties” had been identified.

One neighbor said she did not know the family in the house very well and that they hadn’t lived there very long.

The Attorney General, State Police Col. and Northfield Police Chief are investigating the incident.

