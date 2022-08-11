CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials announced that the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance is now a homicide investigation.

Though they have not found her body, the Attorney General and Police Chief said that “biological evidence” and other sources of investigation brought them to this conclusion.

The investigation determined that she was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019. She was 5 at the time.

Officials cannot give a further update on the case as the investigation is still ongoing.



“We understand that this is truly devastating news for Harmony’s family, friends and loved ones,” NH AG John Formella said. “This is also devastating news for the city of Manchester, for our state and all who have followed this story. Our work now turns to getting justice for Harmony and all those who loved her.”

As 7NEWS previously reported, police searched a Manchester, New Hampshire home in June in connection with the case, at one point hauling a refrigerator out of the building.

Officials from the Manchester Police Department and other agencies were on Union Street at the former home of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery. Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 when she was 5 years old and under her father’s custody. She wasn’t reported missing until 2021.

Sources told 7NEWS that newly developed information led them to the apartment.

By late afternoon, a DPW crew was using a high-tech camera in the sewer line below Union Street outside the apartment.

Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, told 7NEWS by phone she always had a bad feeling about that apartment.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for really but I’m hoping that it just brings us closer to getting answers,” she said.

Adam Montgomery is currently in jail on charges including that he hit his daughter.

In January, police dug up a backyard in Manchester where Harmony last lived but were unable to locate any signs of the missing child.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)