N.H. man accused of beating child, repeatedly kicking cat

MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of beating a child and repeatedly kicking a cat was arraigned Wednesday on assault and animal cruelty charges, police said.

Jonathan A. Anderson, 29, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, animal cruelty and four counts of simple assault, Merrimack police said.

At 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, Merrimack police officers conducting a welfare check spoke with a victim who said Anderson had just assaulted them and a minor child. Police say the victim told them the assaults ranged from pushing and kicking to strangulation.

The victim also told police Anderson had also repeatedly kicked a pet cat.

Anderson was placed under arrest when he returned to the address.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

