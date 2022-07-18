MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday after allegedly swinging a large chain at officers and throwing a punch at one.

According to the Manchester Police Department, police responded Sunday evening to a Beech Street 7-11 where callers said a man wearing a large chain was swinging it around and had stolen drinks from the store.

Officers found the man, later identified as Gabriel Wonsang, 20, of Claremont, New Hampshire, walking down the street. Officers approached him, but he refused to stop. He then turned toward the officers and began removing the heavy metal chain from his waist, attempting to swing it at officers, according to police. They said he also threw a punch at one officer.

Officers took Wonsang to the ground, where they said “a violent struggle ensued.” Police used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

Police charged him with several offenses, including two counts of Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon and three counts of Simple Assault on a Police Officer.

Police later found that Wonsang was out on bail from a previous criminal mischief arrest and had an active warrant from Manchester Circuit Court — District Division.

