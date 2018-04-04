N.H. man charged with sexually assaulting a child

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) — A 23-year-old New Hampshire man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl is facing a felonious sexual assault charge, police said.

Tyler Robbins, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday following a four-month investigation conducted by Claremont detectives and the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, and the Child Advocacy Center of Grafton and Sullivan Counties, according to police.

Robbins was arraigned Wednesday in Sullivan Superior Court and released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail, with the conditions that he stays away from the alleged victim and her family and has no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Claremont Police Captain Stephen A. Lee at (603)542-7010 or e-mail slee@claremontnh.com.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

