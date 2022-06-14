MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Neighbors in the Manchester, N.H. area where police are searching for missing girl Harmony Montgomery are shaken by her continued disappearance.

“Missing” posters for the girl are still sprinkled throughout the area.

“You want to cry every single time,” said Kristin Rosati of the volunteer search group United to Find Harmony Montgomery. “That little innocent face, she didn’t deserve that.”

“I’m just hoping there will be closure, justice, and maybe the system could get fixed,” said Sherrie Delashmit of the same group.

A large police presence is expected to be in the neighborhood for hours searching for the girl. They’ve focused on a Union Street apartment where her father and step mother once lived.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)