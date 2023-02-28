A group of volunteers who were recently on the ground in Ukraine are now back on the east coast following their trip.

The team from the New Hampshire-based Common Man for Ukraine was delivering much needed supplies to the war torn country around the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

Having given out more than $2.7 million in aid to date, the group has pledged to stay with the cause “as long as they need us.”

This was the fourth aid trip by Common Man for Ukraine, delivering trauma counseling and relief aid.

The group left Boston on Feb. 20 before stopping in Poland and later entering Ukraine.

This trip involved stops at an elderly shelter and 14 orphanages within Ukraine.

As part of their efforts, Common Man for Ukraine raises money which the group sends to Rotary Club International partners in Poland to buy goods within Europe.

Volunteers then head over to Ukraine to help aid get into the hands of those in need.

Speaking this week, Common Man for Ukraine Co-Founder Susan Mathison described the situation last Friday as the war reached its one year anniversary.

“The entire country was on edge,” she said.

“There has also been more and more news of kids being kidnapped and the vigilance at the orphanages is very heightened,” she continued.

Now that the war has entered its second year, Common Man for Ukraine members say the need is greater than ever.

The group hopes to raise $10 million this year, starting with a new campaign to raise $440,000 by April 4, which would allow them to feed 10,000 children for a month.

“We’re here to stay,” Mathison said. “We’re going to stay on. There’s more good to do.”

Donations can be made to the nonprofit by visiting CommonManForUkraine.org or by texting COMMONMAN (as one word) to 53-555.

