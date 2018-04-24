N.H. police search for suspect after chase that began in Haverhill

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Windham, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase from Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday night.

The chase began in Haverhill, where police said the suspects in the car fired shots at pursuing officers.

The chase ended on Route 111 at I-93 in Windham, where the suspect’s car crashed in an embankment. Police said they took one person into custody but a second person fled. A nearby neighborhood is being searched.

