N.H. state police: Massachusetts driver dies in I-93 crash, passenger injured

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a driver has died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 93 and a passenger has been seriously injured.

Police say the sport utility vehicle was found 40 feet down a steep embankment off of northbound I-93 in New Hampton on Friday morning. They said it had hit a guardrail and went airborne before landing on its side near trees.

The driver, 18-year-old Lucien Therberge of Quincy, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital.

Police say it’s now known what led to the SUV leaving the road, but speed appears to be a factor.

