N.H. teen killed, another seriously hurt in after-hours sledding accident at ski resort

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — One New Hampshire teenager was killed and a second was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a sledding accident at Maine’s Sunday River ski resort.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded just before 2 a.m. to the accident involving an inflatable tube on the Tempest Trail. Both teens involved in the accident were riding on the same tube, which went off the trail and struck a tree, according to officials. A third teenager called 911 to report the crash.

David Kohlhase, an 18-year-old senior at Portsmouth High School, was killed. A 17-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A Sunday River spokesperson said sledding is not allowed on ski trails and the mountain was closed at the time. The trails the teens were on was classified as advanced.

Portsmouth High School Principal Mary Lyons issued a statement Wednesday:

“It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person. It is important to rely on one another when tragedies such as this occur. We recommend that you talk to each other and share your reactions. It is important to let someone you trust know how you feel.”

Lyons said grief counselors will be at the high school on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)