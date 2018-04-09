N.H. woman applies for job at sheriff’s office, gets arrested on warrant

Kristina Hoefs, 31, of Manchester, N.H. Courtesy Manchester Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman who walked into Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a job ended up in handcuffs when staffers realized she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Kristina Hoefs, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested without incident Friday after workers at the sheriff’s office realized she was wanted on a theft-related offense in Maine, Manchester police said.

Hoefs is expected to appear in 9th Circuit Court Monday.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available. 

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending