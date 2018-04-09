N.H. woman applies for job at sheriff’s office, gets arrested on warrant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman who walked into Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a job ended up in handcuffs when staffers realized she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Kristina Hoefs, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested without incident Friday after workers at the sheriff’s office realized she was wanted on a theft-related offense in Maine, Manchester police said.

Hoefs is expected to appear in 9th Circuit Court Monday.

