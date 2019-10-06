N. Korea threatens to end talks due to ‘hostile’ US policy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has no intention of continuing talks with the United States unless it abandons its “hostile policy” against the North.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry made the comment in a statement Sunday, hours after its chief envoy to talks with the U.S. said nuclear negotiations between the countries in Stockholm on Saturday broke down because the U.S. didn’t discard its “old stance.”

The U.S. said the two sides had “good discussions” in Sweden that it intends to build on in two weeks.

But the North’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. statement as groundless.

It said North Korea isn’t willing to hold “such sickening negotiations” as those in Stockholm until the U.S. takes “a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward” North Korea.

