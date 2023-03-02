NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Nahant has extended its contract with wildlife officials to shoot and kill aggressive coyotes, signing another one-year contract with the USDA for the service.

Officials recently announced the extension after previously moving forward with efforts to kill off aggressive coyotes last year.

Officials said federal sharpshooters have killed just one coyote in Nahant to date, adding that they only kill a coyote as a last resort if the animal does not respond to other preventative measures.

“Please understand that we are not attempting to eliminate coyotes from our community,” Town Administrator Tony Barletta said this week. “Instead, it is our only safe and effective option to deal with coyotes that do not respond to the hazing techniques taught to us by wildlife experts.”

Officials have also warned pet owners to keep their animals on a leash.

Coyotes are known to be more aggressive at this time of year because many give birth in March and become more territorial as a result.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)