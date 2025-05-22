NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nahant firefighter is facing multiple rape and assault charges, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Frank Pappalardo, 50, of Nahant was arraigned Tuesday on four counts of rape, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of intimidating a witness.

He has been a firefighter in Nahant since 2004; he is currently on paid leave.

Pappalardo is being held pending a dangerousness hearing, the office said.

