Nahant police urge residents to keep an eye on pets after dog attacked by coyote

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Nahant are urging residents to keep an eye on their pets after a dog was attacked by a coyote on Monday.

The dog suffered injuries to its legs but is expected to be OK, the animal’s owner told officers, according to the Nahant Police Department.

The department also warned residents that coyote mating season is underway, bringing the potential for an uptick in aggressive behavior.

“During mating season, coyotes can become more aggressive and more territorial,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “We remind you to keep an eye on all pets while outside.”

Police noted that coyotes can scale fences up to eight feet high.

Anyone who comes in contact with an aggressive coyote is urged to call 911 or call Nahant police at 781-581-1212.

