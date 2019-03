PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire are searching for the suspect who placed nails in the middle of the roadway on Sunday night.

Nails sticking out of clementines and cardboard were found on Nashua Road.

It is unclear if any vehicles drove over the nails.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham police at 603-635-2411.

Last night someone must have thought it would be funny to stick nails in various objects and leave them in the middle of Nashua Road. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Sgt. Barbato at 603-635-2411. pic.twitter.com/XADdtknu1W — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) March 25, 2019

