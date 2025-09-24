BOSTON (WHDH) - A naked man was shot by Boston police responding to a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering in Beacon Hill Wednesday morning.

Boston police confirmed officers “were involved in an officer involved shooting” at 6:05 a.m.

The investigation centered on Mount Vernon Street, not far from the Massachusetts State House.

According to Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering in progress in a rear alley.

Officers encountered the suspect, who was unclothed at the time and armed with a large knife. After officers tasered the suspect, which did not subdue him, McLaughlin said officers then discharged their firearms multiple times, striking the individual.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

