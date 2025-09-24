BOSTON (WHDH) - A naked man was shot by Boston police responding to a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering in Beacon Hill Wednesday morning.

Boston police confirmed officers “were involved in an officer involved shooting” at 6:05 a.m.

The investigation centered on Mount Vernon Street, not far from the Massachusetts State House.

According to Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering in progress in a rear alley.

— Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin speaks on officer-involved shooting —

Officers encountered the suspect, who was unclothed at the time and armed with a large knife. After officers tasered the suspect, which did not subdue him, McLaughlin said officers then discharged their firearms multiple times, striking the individual.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox