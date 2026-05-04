BOSTON (WHDH) - Jainel Roman, 28, is accused of showing up undressed at a Beacon Hill townhouse over the weekend.

Officers responded to Myrtle Street Saturday morning after a homeowner reported walking downstairs.

Court paperwork explains that the homeowner asked Roman what he was doing at his house, to which he responded, “I’m just hanging out.”

The townhouse has an exterior foyer door that was unlocked, and a second door that leads into the house. The homeowner told 7NEWS off-camera that a family member likely didn’t close the second door tightly, allowing the stranger to get in.

“Sometimes this door doesn’t lock, and you have to pull it tight, and so I think that’s something we’ll all do in the building from now on,” Meredith Woods, a Beacon Hill neighbor, said.

Police say the homeowner made sure to keep his kids upstairs and away from the intruder. He called the police immediately. When officers arrived, they say Roman was using the bathroom in the nude.

“I think the father acted in a great way to make sure his kids were okay. I don’t know if I’d be able to trust where I live after that,” Savannah Harding said, who lives in Boston.

Neighbors said they saw a locksmith installing a new lock on the townhome that was hit.

“It’s a really quiet neighborhood, very safe, so I’m gonna keep my doors locked,” John McLaughlin, a Beacon Hill neighbor, said.

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