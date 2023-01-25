PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges, including indecent exposure, after he allegedly ran from a car accident in Plaistow, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Plaistow Police Department said it was just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called to an accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of Plaistow Road and Main Street.

Arriving officers reportedly found multiple vehicles with heavy damage at the scene, but were soon informed by witnesses about the driver of a Jeep Compass that allegedly caused the crash.

Learning that the driver apparently ran down Main Street after the crash, police soon searched and located the individual, later identified as Timothy O’Rourke of Danville.

According to the department, O’Rourke had been “running behind Main St. homes wearing no clothes and coated in his own blood” when he was found.

He was later charged with DWI, resisting arrest, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of Conduct After an Accident, in addition to two charges of simple assault.

Officials said he was scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Feb. 6.

No serious injuries were reported, per the Facebook post.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)