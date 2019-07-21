Naked VT man walks into store, buys coffee

BENNINGTON, V.T. (WHDH) - The owners of a store in Vermont recently got a little more exposure than they signed up for.

A surveillance camera caught the moment a man walked into the store completely naked.

The man bought some coffee and started talking to the store clerk.

Ryan Hassett, the store owner, said it was his daughter who was behind the counter at the time.

“He asked if there was a good place to go swimming, she directed him toward a swimming area, he paid for his coffee, and out the door he went,” Hassett said. “It’s a first time for me, it doesn’t happen often I tell you.”

It is not illegal to be naked in this part of Vermont but Hassett says he hopes this doesn’t become a trend.

