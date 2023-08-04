ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Rochester, New Hampshire school is closing permanently after inspectors said it is not safe for students.

Support walls at the Nancy Loud School are buckling and not structurally sound, officials said.

The 88 students enrolled at the school will be reassigned for the upcoming academic year.

The Nancy Loud School had initially been scheduled to close in 2025 when a new school building is scheduled to be completed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)