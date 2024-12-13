(CNN) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi has been admitted to the hospital in Luxembourg after she “sustained an injury during an official engagement,” according to a statement from her office.

Pelosi, 84, is continuing to work and is currently receiving “excellent” treatment from doctors and medical professionals.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” the statement said.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” it said.

