Nancy Pelosi criticizes President Trump’s tax plan during visit to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was in Cambridge Thursday, where she criticized the Republican’s tax overhaul and called it a “total ripoff.”

Pelosi was joined at the town hall by Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.).

“There’s a dark cloud hanging over the Capitol. It’s the GOP tax scam bill. It’s a total ripoff of the American people,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi said the tax cuts will add $2 trillion the federal deficit and prompt Republicans to target programs like Medicare and Social Security.

“This is about padding the pockets of their donors. The top one percent gets 83 percent of the benefits and 86 million middle class families will pay more in the life of this bill,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi told 7News she has tried to find common ground with Trump but she is finding it difficult.

“I have tried to find a path to work with him but his speech was so degrading to so much our country is about. Degrading immigrants, degrading people even with opioid addictions.”

During the State of the Union, Trump praised the tax overhaul, saying it would give “tremendous relief” to middle class families and small businesses.

