Nanny cam catches flooring worker rifling through woman’s underwear drawer

(WHDH) — A California woman was horrified to learn that a building contractor she hired had been rifling through her underwear drawer on Wednesday.

Ashley Freeman, of San Marcos, shared stills from footage captured by a nanny camera that she installed in her bedroom on Facebook, showing an Elite Flooring worker with his hand in what she claims is her underwear drawer.

The worker, identified as Abraham Avila, appeared to have been trying to steal from her home, according to Freeman.

“Today we had our flooring installer arrested because I saw him attempting to rob us on the nanny cam,” she wrote in her post.

Freeman warned other people not to hire the flooring company in question, and also urged them to take precaution when letting people into their homes.

“If I had not gotten pushed a notification of motion in my bedroom I would not have known my house was actively being burglarized or have even thought to look for missing property,” she wrote.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)