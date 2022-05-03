NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket approves letting women go topless at town beaches

Starting this summer, women will be allowed to go topless on Nantucket beaches.

Island residents approved the proposal at a Town Meeting Tuesday, voting 327 to 242 in favor.

“I may not choose to go topless, God forbid everyone would run away, but I think everyone should have a choice,” said one woman speaking at the meeting.

The measure was proposed by a long-time resident who said she wanted to bring equality to the beaches.

Attorney General Maura Healey still needs to approve the measure, which could go into effect by August. It only covers beaches on the island and not other public areas.

