NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket’s south shore beaches reopened for swimming and recreational activities Wednesday, one day after officials closed the beaches due to a damaged offshore wind turbine.

The turbine in operated by Vineyard Wind and was damaged in an incident on Saturday.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Nantucket’s harbormaster announced beaches would be closed after large floating debris and sharp fiberglass shards started washing ashore.

The harbormaster urged swimmers to travel to north shore beaches to swim, adding “there are lifeguards there ready to help.”

The damaged turbine sits roughly 21 miles south of Nantucket, according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. In an updated statement Wednesday, a spokesperson described this weekend’s incident as a “blade failure incident” and said authorities were investigating whether other turbines were impacted by the issue that caused the failure.

While regulators wait for answers, the bureau said operations at Vineyard Wind will be suspended.

One photo from the Nantucket Current showed part of one of the turbine’s blades still partially attached to the structure Tuesday. Another photo showed large chunks of debris on a Nantucket beach.

Vineyard Wind in a statement said it mobilized debris recovery teams and worked with the US Coast Guard to maintain a safety zone around the wind turbine after this weekend’s incident.

While cleanup efforts continued, Gov. Maura Healey told reporters the state was notified about the damaged turbine.

“They continue to keep us apprised on their progress,” Healey said.

After a day spent combing the area for lingering fiberglass shards, the town of Nantucket on Wednesday morning announced south shore beaches had reopened.

“The majority of the debris has been cleared; however lifeguards will continue to monitor the water for any remaining floating debris, and regular updates will be provided to ensure ongoing safety,” officials said.

Officials urged beachgoers to still wear appropriate footwear while walking along beaches and asked people to leave their pets at home to ensure their safety.

“We appreciate the swift actions of lifeguards and staff in clearing the debris and making it possible to reopen the beaches,” officials said. “All our staff are wearing appropriate footwear and proper PPE when handling debris.”

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in its latest statement said the order to suspend Vineyard Wind’s operations also suspends the installation or new wind turbine generators.

In addition to its suspension order, the bureau said it issued an order to safeguard any evidence “that may be relevant to determining the cause of the incident.”

The bureau said there were no reported injuries as a result of the turbine failure and said it will conduct an independent assessment “to ensure the safety of future offshore renewable energy operations.”

