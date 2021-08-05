NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nantucket Board of Health is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss a new mask order and occupancy restrictions.

This comes as the popular restaurant Millie’s deals with a cluster of breakthrough cases.

Five employees have reportedly tested positive since July 25 and more than two dozen workers have quit since the outbreak began.

Board of Health emergency meeting for tomorrow, Thursday, August 5 at 11:30 via Zoom. At the meeting, the Board of Health will discuss new 😷 order & occupancy restrictions. /meeting link & information will be available momentarily @ https://t.co/XmEFa73gbh. #nantucket pic.twitter.com/4PiiKdTPnJ — Town of Nantucket (@TownofNantucket) August 4, 2021

