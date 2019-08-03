Nantucket, Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming after 2 confirmed shark sightings

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Beaches in Cape Cod and Nantucket are closed for at least two hours after two confirmed shark sightings Saturday morning.

The Nantucket Harbormaster tweeted an alert around 9:40 a.m. saying that there was a confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach.

The sighting prompted the beaches along the south shore to be closed to swimming for two hours.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, a second confirmed shark sighting occurred at 10:45 a.m. off Nauset Beach.

That sighting prompted the closure of the beach for an hour.

