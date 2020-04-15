Nantucket fatal fire deemed accidental

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire that claimed the life of a 27-year-old Nantucket man is considered to be accidental, according to fire officials.

Crews determined that the fire began in the living room of the Old South Road home on Easter Sunday where several electronic appliances were plugged into a console and smoking materials were found, according to a joint release issued by, Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy, Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

An official cause will not be released.

James Nicholas perished in the fire.

This Easter Sunday fire is a tragedy for the family and for all of Nantucket. I offer my deepest condolences,” Murphy said.

