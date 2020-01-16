Nantucket ferry service cancelled Thursday afternoon and Friday morning

High winds caused the Steamship Authority to cancel ferry service to and from Nantucket on Thursday.

Ferry operators cited high winds and announced service cancellation just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to a post on the Steamship Authority’s Twitter page.

Winds on the island were somewhere between 50 to 55 miles per hour on Thursday, according to a post on the National Weather Service’s Twitter page.

Service for Friday at 6:30 a.m. is also cancelled, the Steamship Authority said.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday.

