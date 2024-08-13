NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nantucket fast ferry smashed into a barge as it left the island Monday.

According to the Steamship Authority, the ferry hit the barge during its 12:30 trip.

The ferry immediately pulled back into the terminal.

The Coast Guard was notified about the crash.

No one was hurt, but the boat’s stern did suffer damages.

The ferry was allowed to make its scheduled trip to Hyannis with passengers on board.

