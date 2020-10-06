Nantucket health officials make masks mandatory, limit gatherings to10 people amid COVID-19 spike

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket health officials announced they are tightening their COVID-19 guidelines after a surge in cases was reported.

All residents and visitors must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when they are in any place that is open to members of the public regardless of size or capacity or whether the location is indoors or outdoors, according to a declaration issued on Tuesday.

Masks will not be required on beaches, bike trails or hiking trails, as long as people can maintain a distance of six feet from others.

Anyone working on the island must wear a mask while on the premises. They may remove their face coverings when they are in an area that is separated from all other persons on the site by walls that extend from the floor to the ceiling.

Gatherings of more than 10 individuals in any space whether it be indoors or out are also prohibited now. This includes all weddings, bar-b-ques, parties, and unorganized activities such as pick-up ball games and bonfires.

Anyone who violates any provision of the declaration could be slapped with a $300 fine for each violation.

“This order is necessary because, due to the unique characteristics of the Island of Nantucket, emergency orders issued by the Governor and state agencies have not been effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the declaration read. “In fact, since September there has been a significant surge of COVID-19 cases on the Island, resulting in numerous hospitalizations and deaths. Given the limited resources available to treat large numbers of infected individuals and to protect public health, safety and welfare, the Board of Health hereby issues the following order.”

Nantucket has been classified as high-risk for the spread of coronavirus according to a weekly report issued by the Mass. Department of Public Health.

They have an incidence rate of 18.7 per 100,000 residents.

