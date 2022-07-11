NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire that engulfed the Nantucket bed and breakfast The Veranda House was likely caused by “smoking materials,” according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.

“This fire was first reported at about 6:45 Saturday morning, when many guests were likely still asleep,” said Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen Murphy. “It began beneath the front porch, where smoke alarms inside couldn’t immediately detect it. We’re extremely fortunate that everyone made it out safely, and I want to recognize the heroic efforts of community members whose immediate action under dangerous conditions helped to save lives.”

A joint investigation by the Nantucket Fire Department, Nantucket Police Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit determined that the fire began on the hotel’s front porch, where the hotel stored its trash.

“Smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, it’s extremely important to be sure all smoking materials are fully extinguished. Never stub out a butt on a porch or stairway or toss it in a planter, mulch, or debris, where it can smolder unseen before igniting a fire. Use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and keep it on a sturdy surface. And be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Several individuals injured in the blaze are expected to be OK, according to the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

Officials said parts of the three-story, 18-room hotel collapsed due to the fire, which crews battled for over 12 hours.

The Veranda House said in a statement that all of their guests and staff got out of the building safely, though four firefighters were injured. All of them have since been released.

“The Veranda House team is deeply grateful to the Nantucket Fire Department and first responders for their quick action taken during this incident,” the Veranda House said in a statement.

The fire also spread to two nearby buildings, causing major damage. All three buildings involved have been declared a total loss.

