Nantucket man arrested after tactical shotgun found during traffic stop

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nantucket man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a tactical shotgun during a routine traffic stop last week.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Milk Street on Friday around 8 a.m. observed a black Lexus being operated by a man who was believed to have a suspended license, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The vehicle was later stopped on Prospect Street.

A search of the vehicle yielded a Kel-Tec KSG 12-gauge dual-barrel tactical shotgun, officials said.

The driver, 37-year-old Amis Carlisle, was arrested without incident on charges including possession of a firearm without a license, having an unsecured firearm in a vehicle, and improper storage of a firearm.

Carlisle was slated to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court.

