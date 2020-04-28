Nantucket orders all newcomers to the island to quarantine for 14 days

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - All incoming seasonal residents of Nantucket and any guests must self-quarantine for 14 days, town officials said Tuesday.

“It is best to go directly to your destination and not stop elsewhere on the island on the way,” officials wrote in part in a letter. “Bring all necessary food and supplies with you to enable the 14-day quarantine, including prescriptions, personal health items and personal protective equipment.”

Once new arrivals have completed the quarantine, they will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks in public, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)