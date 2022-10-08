NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - An incoming flight to the island has Nantucket Police and the airport concerned.

Nantucket Memorial Airport Operations alerted police Oct. 7 about a reported flight scheduled to arrive in Nantucket on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Airport officials recognized many similarities to the flight of migrants brought into Martha’s Vineyard.

The charter company was contacted by Nantucket Memorial Airport Operations, and they reported the chartered flight is a business flight for a group out of Chicago, police said.

Nantucket Police said in the event there is an arrival of a plane carrying migrants, the department and other town departments have a plan to manage the situation.

