NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) – Nantucket Public Schools will be closed on Monday. Police and school officials said they are investigating a threat to the high school.

Officials do not believe the threat is credible at this time but decided to close the schools out of an abundance of caution.

Additional details were not immediately available.

