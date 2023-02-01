NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket Public Schools remain closed Wednesday due to a ransomware attack, officials announced.

School district officials learned their systems were compromised by ransomware early Tuesday morning, Superintendent Beth Hallett said in a statement to 7NEWS. Hallett said all student and staff devices, as well as safety and security systems, were shut down and students were dismissed early.

Hallett said individuals should avoid using school issued devices at home until further notice as usage “could compromise home networks.”

Although classes are cancelled, athletic events remain scheduled as usual.

The district is working with data security experts to solve the problem and will update families as more information becomes available.

