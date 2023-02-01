NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - School is back on for students in Nantucket after a ransomware attack forced officials to cancel class for nearly two days.

On Wednesday, families received an update from Nantucket Public Schools officials stating that “significant progress” had been made since the attack first forced school to end early on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“The Nantucket Public Schools Tech Team along with our outside cyber security experts have made significant progress over the last 36 hours in dealing with our computer systems that have been compromised by Ransomware,” the statement read. “Our phones and internet have been restored and are up and running. Therefore, school will be in session tomorrow, Thursday, February 2 as a regular school day. Students will be able to use their school-issued Chromebooks only, no outside devices will be permitted.”

The district had been working with data security experts to solve the problem while students in grades K-12 were released early on Tuesday and had classes canceled for all of Wednesday.

