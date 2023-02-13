NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nantucket resident recently found a piece of history on the shore of her island when she recently came upon a piece of the wrecked “Warren Sawyer” ship.

Jesse Ahern made the discovery while walking her dog on Miacomet Beach last week. She snapped a photo of the wreck, showing a series of weathered beams resting on the sand.

The Warren Sawyer washed ashore during a storm 140 years ago.

A different part of the boat was found back in December.

“I suppose anybody could have stumbled upon it, so I feel a little silly being the person to discover it,” Ahern told 7NEWS. “But it is a big deal and I was happy to be the person.”

