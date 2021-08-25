BOSTON (AP) — A group of Nantucket residents is filing a lawsuit to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of the Massachusetts island resort and nearby Martha’s Vineyard.

Members of Nantucket Residents Against Turbines say Vineyard Wind’s proposed 62-turbine project 14 miles south of Nantucket poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale.

“The construction of these turbines is set to take place in a nexus of activity of the North Atlantic right whale, a critically endangered baleen whale with a population of fewer than 400 specimens remaining in the world,” the organization said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The group is holding a news conference Wednesday on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston to announce the federal lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Vineyard Wind didn’t immediately comment.

Approved in May, the 800-megawatt project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The nearly $3 billion project would create enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.

The project and Ocean Wind, a proposed 1,100-megawatt offshore wind project off New Jersey, are keystones in the Biden administration’s push to grow offshore wind as a way to fight climate change and create jobs.

