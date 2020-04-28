Nantucket seasonal residents asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to island

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket is increasing safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 as the island expects their seasonal residents to return.

Those coming back to Nantucket in the coming weeks and months are asked to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, the Town of Nantucket, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce wrote in a joint letter to seasonal residents.

Anyone who exhibits flu-like symptoms or is experiencing respiratory illness during or after quarantine is urged to call Nantucket Cottage Hospital at 508-825-1000 to receive instructions on accessing appropriate care.

Seasonal residents are also told to comply with all physical distancing guidelines, including wearing face masks in some public places and refraining from hosting or attending private house parties or large gatherings.

“We know this season will be unlike any that came before it, and it will take some time for all of us to adjust to the new normal,” the joint letter read. “We want to ensure that the measures which have so far kept our community safe are embraced and practiced by all those coming to Nantucket.”

