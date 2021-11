NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A person living on Nantucket wants people to feel free to bear it all.

That woman called for all beaches on the island to allow for everyone to be topless.

She says this would ensure gender equality.

Local voters will consider the measure at Nantucket’s town meeting next May.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)