NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Nantucket’s Natural Resources Department new bioreactor, named ‘Weird Al Plankovic’, is now up and running.

The bioreactor, funded by the Great Harbor Yacht Club, produced algae with the goal of restoring the island’s shellfish populations. Nantucket is the first in the state to install this technology for shellfish production.

The department posted on social media last month, asking for people to help name the machine. Name options included Byron the Bioreactor, Led Zeplankton, Plankenstein, and Tom Planks, but Al Plankovic won the vote.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, the comedian the bioreactor is named after, took to social media to respond.

It's a lifelong dream come true – I FINALLY have a bioreactor named after me.https://t.co/hwvS2ZaH5H — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 6, 2023

The new bioreactor will help the algae production process to be more efficient and help lower costs.

